ASA Sukura Business ‘2’ Centre Gets Free Medical Screening

ASA Savings and Loans Limited, has organized free medical screening for its clients in the Sukura ‘2’ Business Centre.

The Accra North Regional Manager, Muhammad Majad Ali Khan said the company is helping women in the country to alleviate poverty by providing them with soft loans and also seeing to their medical needs.

The Regional Manager explained that the gesture is part of a nationwide exercise to reward its loyal customers and their families for doing business with the ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

About 150 people (children, men and women) went through the exercise for treatment such as blood pressure, hepatitis B, malaria, sugar level and breast cancer.

He mentioned that the company has been organizing similar events in some parts of the country to ensure that the social and medical life of its clients, which impacts directly on their operations, is enhanced.

According to him, the company is poised to organize and expand this initiative to reach out to non-clients in the coming days.

The Area Manager for Sukura ‘2’ Business Centre, Eugene Owusu Biney noted that even though this seems to be the first time the branch was organising such activity, clients have been rewarded in various forms.

He noted that the company is interested in the sustainability of businesses and projects run by their clients, indicating that, once clients are healthy and fit, they will surely impact on their debt recovery rate.

The Nursing Officer from Bannor Hospital, Godwin Abayaruk indicated that most of the cases that were recorded were backache and neck pains.

According to him, those with severe symptoms were given free medicines and further asked to visit the hospital for constant treatment.

A client of the company, Diana Otsiwah, a caterer expressed her happiness since it afforded her the opportunity to check her medical status for the first time.

She said the medical exercise is worth emulating and further demonstrates the love the company has for its clients.