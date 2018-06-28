Kumasi Residents Displaced After Heavy Rainfall

Commuters and other road users have been left stranded after an hour of heavy rainfall in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Major areas including Sawaba, Aboabo, Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo Sepe Boukrom have been flooded, with a number of houses submerged following the downpour.

Many residents of these areas have been displaced.

Some passengers had to alight from the vehicles they were in to walk through the flood waters in order to get to their homes.

Other commuters are waiting for the flood waters to recede before they can continue the journey to their homes.

No casualty has been reported yet, but many residents have lost their properties.

