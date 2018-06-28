President Akufo-Addo Sacks Charlotte Osei, Two Others

The President Nana Akufo-Addo has removed the Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei and her and two deputies from office for “misbehavior and incompetence.”

The removal is on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct and misbehavior by the three commissioners.

The two other commissioners are Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.

A statement signed by the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid said the committee recommended the removal on the basis of stated misbehavior and incompetence, pursuant to Article 146 (1) of the Constitution.