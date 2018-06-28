Brong Ahafo delegates back Freddy Blay

Freddy Blay

Brong Ahafo NPP delegates back Freddy Blays back Freddy Blay

Elected regional and constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo region have overwhelmingly declared their support for the Acting National Chairman of the party, Freddy Blay in the up-coming national delegates conference slated for Koforidua.

"We, the elected executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo region, wish to announce that we are unanimously declaring our support for our current Acting National Chairman, Mr Freddy Blay", they said.

Mr. Freddy Blay would be battling it out with Stephen Ntim in the chairmanship race during the conference in a contest expected to be too close to call considering the support base of the two contestants.

Speaking at a News conference in Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of the NPP, Kofi Boateng said considering the hard work and sacrifices made toward the party's electoral fortunes, especially during the 2016 elections, Mr. Freddy Blay is the right person to become the party's next substantive national Chairman.

He said even as the Acting National Chairman, he was able to effectively steer the affairs of the party to victory and there is no need to choose any other person beside Mr Freddy Blay as the substantive chairman.

"Mr Freddy Blay is a party stalwart who has demonstrably proven his love, commitment and dedication to the course of the NPP. He is a leader and a unifier...." Mr Kofi Boateng said.

He added that Mr Freddy Blay helped to restore peace and sanity which were the two vital factors that eventually enabled the party to properly organize itself for the 2016 elections.

" In politics, no one changes the winning team and by this I am referring to Mr Freddy Blay's role in the 2016 elections among other impressive achievements."

([email protected])