GLOBAL AID Supports Persons With Disabilities

The Global Aid for Marginalized Ghana (GAMG), in partnership with Mamprobi Church of Christ, has offered training to some persons living with disabilities under the Ghana literacy entrepreneurial and industrialization programme.

The move is geared towards equipping them with the needed skills and establishing them in businesses.

The Executive Director of the project, Mr Francis Botchwey, said the training would help the beneficiaries to make a living and become self-sufficient so that they did not become a burden to society.

The three-day programme by the GAMG saw an intensive industrial training of the persons living with disabilities in the making of Polythene bags of different shapes and sizes.

Mr Botchwey said equipping and establishing them in business will enable them to become self-sufficient rather than being dependent.

Some of the trainees expressed gratitude to the GAMG for the training.

'I am extremely happy for today because over the years I, together with my brothers and sisters, have been begging on the streets of Accra. With this training, I can go back to my village and establish my business,' Abena Agyara, one of the trainees said.

The Ghana literacy entrepreneurial and industrialization project under the Global Aid for the Marginalized was launched in 2015 by the then Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The Global Aid for the marginalized is a fully registered Non-Profit (charity) Organization that is headquartered in Ghana, to reach the marginalized in Africa to build a better life. It embarks upon poverty alleviation programmes, which focuses on reducing hardship in the marginalized communities of Ghana.

GNA