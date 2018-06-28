Adaklu-Waya Kpodzi Bridge Is A Death Trap

Some residents of Adaklu have expressed worry over the deplorable state of Adaklu Waya Kpodzi Bridge, describing it as a looming danger.

The Bridge which connects four districts-Akatsi North, Agotime Ziope, Central Tongu and Ho Municipal was said to be in terrible state since 2014 and now becoming a death trap to road users.

Mama Dzakuia II, Senior Divisional Queen Mother of Adaklu Waya said the state of the Bridge had been an issue of concern since it started waning off and had not seen any renovation in decades.

The Queen Mother, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the Adaklu District Assembly Town Hall Meeting said the state of the Bridge was affecting education and farming activities as drivers were unwilling to use the facility.

Mr. Phannuel Kadey Donkoh, Adaklu District Chief Executive, said the Bridge was inaccessible whenever it rained and that it was affecting all sectors of the local economy, including healthcare delivery.

He appealed to central government and stakeholders to help fix the Bridge to prevent the area from being cut off.

The Adaklu 2018 Town Hall Meeting attracted traditional rulers, Heads of Departments, Assembly Members, students, farmers and traders who discussed issues affecting the rapid socio-economic development of the District.

GNA

By Rosina Oyivor, GNA