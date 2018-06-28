Chief Appeals For Completion Of Dagbamate JHS

Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II, Dufia of Dagbamate has called on government to help complete a two- storey block for the Dagbamate District Assembly Basic School in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

He said the building which was started in 2011 by the Community and continued by the District Assembly had been abandoned due to lack of funds and called for central government's intervention.

Torgbui Agudzeamegah said despite efforts to complete the project, it was always rolled over in the Assembly's budget.

In a speech read on his behalf at the handing over ceremony of a rehabilitated six-unit classroom block of the Dagbamate D/A Basic School which was destroyed by rainstorm in May last year, he commended government for the gesture and urged it t to work on the abandoned project too.

He said teaching and learning was greatly affected by inadequate classrooms compelling students to study under trees and uncompleted buildings in the vicinity with the accompanying risks.

Torgbui Agudzeamegah also said the school lacked furniture and electricity for the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr. Maxwell Qophy Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister said it was government's desire for every child to benefit from education especially at the basic and secondary level and called for support of all.

He assured that government would address the infrastructural challenges to draw and retain children and young people in school and commended the Akatsi South District Assembly for efforts at improving education and charged it to complete the abandoned classroom blocks.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive, Akatsi South said the Community would soon benefit from the School Feeding Programme and assured that the Assembly would renovate the pre-school and complete the JHS block.

GNA

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA