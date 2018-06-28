Health Practitioners Urged To Improve Healthcare

Dr Jeffery Russell, a healthcare specialist at Ohio University has called on health practitioners to strive and improve the healthcare quality in Ghana.

'There is the need for health workers to redefine their work in other to save lives rather than putting up behaviours that will drive away patients'' he said.

He made the call during the closing ceremony of a three-day workshop organised by the National Theatre, as part of its 25 anniversary in Accra.

He said health practitioners are supposed to treat patients with care so that the patient would feel valued and comfortable, to aid their healing.

The workshop was organised on the theme' Arts, Health and Wellness' and saw in attendance officials from the Ministries of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Education; Youth and Sports; Health, Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Dr Russell said doctors should pay attention to musicians, actors and other individuals within the creative arts industry as they were prone to serious health issues in their line of duty.

He said, there have been complaints by players in the arts industry about the 'unprofessionalism' exhibited by some medical doctors in the country and advised health practitioners to respect and treat patients with care; adding that, this would compel patients to visit the hospitals regularly.

Dr Allison Wynhoff Olsen, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Montana State University, in her address said, music and dance plays an important role in the life of students, explaining that, it helps students in their career preparation, reduces stress and strengthens their learning process.

Mrs Amy Appiah Frimpong, Executive Director, National Theatre, said the event was to create an opportunity for intellectual discourse on related issues, for the benefit of the participants.

She expressed gratitude to the Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary education, Professor Kwesi Yankah for supporting the idea.

The event also performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, the National Drama Company and the National Dance Company as well as international artistes from the United States of America and Canada.

GNA

By Doris Amenyo/William Fiabu, GNA