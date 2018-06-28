modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Egbert Faibille: “I Didn’t Receive Money For Anas To Kill A Case…”

Daily Guide
Lawyer Egbert Faibille Jnr
Lawyer Egbert Faibille Jnr has clarified he did not receive cash in 2009 on behalf of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill a case.

Vociferous New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Kennedy Agyapong has alleged Mr. Faibille Jnr took a whopping sum to drop a case.

However, in a Facebook post he said those allegations are without merit.

See the facebook post below:

