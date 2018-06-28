Lawyer Egbert Faibille Jnr has clarified he did not receive cash in 2009 on behalf of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill a case. Vociferous Ne...
Egbert Faibille: “I Didn’t Receive Money For Anas To Kill A Case…”
Lawyer Egbert Faibille Jnr has clarified he did not receive cash in 2009 on behalf of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill a case.
Vociferous New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Kennedy Agyapong has alleged Mr. Faibille Jnr took a whopping sum to drop a case.
However, in a Facebook post he said those allegations are without merit.
