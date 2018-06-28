NSMQ2018: Mfantsipim Floors PRESEC

Mfantsipim School has qualified to the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz after securing a massive win against Legon PRESEC and KNUST SHS on Thursday.

Mfantsipim ended the contest with 50 points, 16 clear points ahead of its closest contender, Legon PRESEC which had 36 points.

KNUST SHS managed to secure 20 points at the end of the contest.

Many had predicted a very competitive contest considering past performance, and all three schools and the long-standing rivalry between Mfantsipim and PRESEC, but that was not meant to be as Mfantsipim took a comfortable lead through all the rounds.

By the end of the second round, PRESEC trailed behind Mfantsipim by as many of 20 points.

Notwithstanding the poor performance of the five-time winners, supporters of PRESEC Legon had their hopes high and were expectant of a more positive result.

However, the hundreds of anxious students and supporters of PRESEC, Legon, had to find an exit at the end of the contest, succumbing to the dominance of Mfantsipim.

Some old students of PRESEC Legon, expressed their dissatisfaction at the performance of the school’s contestants, saying that they expected far better.

They also described it as one of the worst performance of the school as far as the quiz competition is concerned.

Meanwhile, the coordinating tutor of Mfantsipim School, Fiifi Hope, said he was enthused about the performance of his students, but assured that they will improve upon it in the subsequent contests.

Per the makeup of this year’s competition, the quarterfinals has been tagged as the money zone.

It has been structured in a manner such that the finishing points of each school in this round will be multiplied by 5, 10 and 15 Ghana cedis in the quarter, semi and final stages respectively to be received as prize money.

As a result, Mfantsipim School, PRESEC Legon and KNUST SHS received 250, 170 and 100 Ghana cedis respectively for each of the two representations from GCB bank.

Mfantsipim School additionally received 500 Ghana cedis from Bond Savings and Loans company.

