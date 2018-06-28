I Will Make Sure Anas Is Arrested – Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to cause the arrest of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas by the end of the week.

Mr Agyapong insists that he has compelling evidence to back the bribery allegation claims he has levelled against the investigative journalist and will ensure he is brought to book.

“I am not taking this lightly, I will make sure today or tomorrow I get him arrested,” he told Joy News’ Kojo Yankson in an interview.

A documentary dubbed ‘Who Watches the Watchman’ was premiered Wednesday night in which the MP sought to expose the investigative journalist for allegedly extorting money from people he had investigated so that he will 'kill' their stories.

Related: Anas lied; I didn’t receive a dime from him – Former CID boss

Joy News’ Ernest Kojo Manu was at the premiere and reports that the documentary was centred on the gold scam story of September 2009 published by the New Crusading Guide Newspaper.

Anas in that story disclosed how Omega Strategic Gold Limited was duped by three individuals to the tune of $1.9 million. The case which was before an Accra high court was subsequently dismissed by justice Charles Quist for want of prosecution.

Anas according to Mr Agyapong is just as corrupt as those he accuses

Producers of who Watches the Watchman are accusing Anas of working to kill the case after demanding monies from the suspects.

Anas is also heard in the video admitting to having been bought for $100,000 and transferring $5,000 and $75,000 to the state prosecutor and former boss of the CID Adu Poku respectively for the case to be dismissed.

Although editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako has described the allegations as bogus, Mr Agyapong says the revelations in the video give him the strength to forge ahead.

“What I am seeking to achieve is that Anas does not have the moral right to call somebody corrupt for taking even GHS5 when he can take a bribe of $100,000, $50,000…

“…Who is this guy then to go and set judges up that they took GHS500.00 and they have lost everything. Some have died, some have stroke,” he queried.

Mr Agyapong says he will fight till the end and get justice for all “those judges, customs officers and every Ghanaian that Anas has maltreated in this country. I will put my life on the line and defend the truth because I am not afraid, I’m not scared.”

But Anas Aremeyaw Anas says denied that he has ever taken a bribe to do a story and is not intimidated by what he describes as distractions he is facing as a result of his work.

Related: ‘I took an ethical decision’ – Anas defends speaking to Presidency ahead of No. 12 premiere

In an interview on Thursday morning on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Anas insists that Mr Agyapong’s reactions are expected and he is not surprised by them.

“These antics do not do anything to me. It is a strategy that is always used by distracters and not limiting it to just this story…they will come at you…I call them the hot air blowers…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joy News is learning that the Police CID will later Thursday formally request Mr Agyapong to substantiate his allegations. He will be asked to provide copies of his own recordings.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | E: [email protected]