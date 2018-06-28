NDC Minority Has No Credibility

They have either been working strenuously to sabotage the business of the Ghanaian people, or simply boycotting Parliamentary Proceedings and getting extravagantly paid for such regressive use of their Parliamentary Privilege. So it is just not clear to me what Mr. James Klutse Avedzi means when he ironically accuses the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Majority as follows: “They think Ghana belongs to them and they can work without us so [they can go ahead]” (See “ ‘Go Ahead and Work Without Us’ – Minority Adopts ‘Sit-and-Watch’ Attitude” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 2/7/18).

Actually, it is the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress (NDC) whose key operatives behave as if they are the sole holders of the key to legitimacy in Ghana’s democratic political culture. For more than 10 years, for example, operating under the guise of the so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), the left-leaning NDC operatives effectively constituted themselves into the law of the land. As a “revolutionary” political establishment, the P/NDC had absolutely no officially recognized oppositional counterforce.

And then during the first four years of the country’s Fourth Republic, under the “democratically elected” first term of President Jerry John Rawlings, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ruled Ghana as a virtual one-party state. To their credit, and I have noted the same elsewhere in several previous columns, it was not totally the fault of the leaders of the National Democratic Congress. The politically parochial and, at the time, morbidly self-centered Adu-Boahen-led New Patriotic Party was equally to blame for having unwisely boycotted the parliamentary elections, when Prof. Albert A. Adu-Boahen, predictably, lost the presidential election to an incumbent Chairman Rawlings, who had ventured into the newly-fangled democratic dispensation as an uncontested military dictator, a retired military dictator nonetheless.

It is not that the NPP Parliamentary Majority has inordinately and flagrantly cannibalized the august floor of the house, as it were, but simply that the NDC Parliamentary Minority has a hard time adjusting to the fact that in a constitutional democracy, it is not the inalienable right of the Parliamentary Minority to dictate the terms and agenda of the august House. In other words, for the politically pampered and spoilt-rotten NDC Minority, Parliamentary Proceedings can only be deemed to be legitimate if the operatives of the Rawlings-chaperoned NDC are pretty much in charge.

Which perfectly explains why the Haruna Iddrisu-led NDC Minority imperiously and self-righteously boycotted parliamentary deliberations over the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) that was recently signed between Ghana and the United States. So, really, Mr. Avedzi, the NDC’s Deputy Parliamentary Minority Leader, did not say much or imply anything significantly refreshing, when he plaintively and dismissively accused the NPP Majority of deliberating without any remarkable input from the left portion of the aisle. Mr. Avedzi was merely and matter-of-factly affirming what his party has been doing all along. Which is absolutely nothing!

On the largely NDC-concocted “Cash-for-Seat” Scandal, the Mahama Posse had cheaply and mischievously attempted to effectively eviscerate the credibility of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party, by accusing Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen of scamming some locally resident expatriate entrepreneurs in order to fill up the campaign war chest of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with hard currency from the dollar and pound sterling zones. When they could not find any credible and forensically sustainable evidence, as it were, they decided to concoct one by simply and vacuously crying foul and then flatly refusing to sign onto the Majority Report of the ad-hoc committee established to probe the Cash-for-Seat Chimera, which was the one and only credible report.

There can be absolutely no gainsaying the fact that when it comes to the question of the insolent attitude of political entitlement and arrogance and disdain for their political opponents, the NDC reserves an uncontestable monopoly.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

June 15, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]