Is Madam Akua Donkor Sane by Suing for the Ejection of PresidentNana Akufo-Addo?

As a citizen but not a spectator, Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party has every right to exercise her fundamental human rights as granted by our 1992 Ghana Republican Constitution and by The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Therefore, suing His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, does not come to me as any surprise but the premise on which the suit is based is where I have a beef with her.

The adoption of Human Rights as incorporated into the participating countries’ constitutions does grant individual citizens certain basic freedoms and rights and the exercise of certain duties and responsibilities. What then is the UDHR, a public reader may query?

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a historic document that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly at its third session on 10 December 1948 as Resolution 217 at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris, France. Of the then 58 members of the United Nations, 48 voted in favour, none against, eight abstained, and two did not vote.

The Declaration consists of 30 articles affirming an individual's rights which, although not legally binding in themselves, have been elaborated in subsequent international treaties, economic transfers, regional human rights instruments, national constitutions, and other laws. The Declaration was the first step in the process of formulating the International Bill of Human Rights, which was completed in 1966, and came into force in 1976, after a sufficient number of countries had ratified them”.

I am certain that Madam Akua Donkor who for the unethical behaviour of the Ghana media has been accorded meritorious but otherwise undeserving fame, is constantly losing the plot (to act in a disorganized, chaotic, or irrational manner).

I cannot get my head around her hatred for the person, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. She has constantly tried to malign him all for her stupid perceptions and what she hopes to gain from such malicious actions by her.

If someone tries to use your name to swindle someone else without your knowledge and approval, does it make you (the person whose name was being used) a criminal? Did the Head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, in Anas’ Exposé 12, say that His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have agreed, or arranged him (Kwesi Nyantakyi), to hold that meeting with the supposed investors? Did Nyantakyi acknowledge that the President and his Vice were asking for US$5 million and 3 million respectively, or he, Nyantakyi, was proposing that bribery fee to the investors without the least knowledge of the President and his Vice?

Does the fact that Nyantakyi on his own accord in secret engagements meant to confirm and expose his corrupt nature by an undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas requesting for sums of money purported to be used to induce the President and his Vice make the President and his Vice guilty of any offence bordering on acceptance of bribe? The answer is a GARGANTUAN NO!

Coming to the level of the markedly illiterate and unintelligent Akua Donkor, should I, Rockson Adofo, go round telling people that Akua Donkor is a prostitute that any willing male can sleep with by parting with GHC1 (Ghana one Cedi) to me to be taken to her a sufficient indication that Akua Donkor is indeed a prostitute that will accept one Cedi to allow whoever pays Rockson Adofo the demanded fee to bed her?

Akua Donkor is a damn malicious person when it comes to the mention of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, so I shall entreat the Ghana media and any discerning Ghanaian not to give her the platform to talk her rubbish.

Her suit filed against the President and his Vice using the Chief Justice Mrs Sophia Akuffo and the Attorney General Mrs Gloria Akuffo as defendants is dead on the arrival. The woman is completely insane and it is just a matter of time that she will be seen walking the streets of Ghana naked and fishing for food from the floor and refuse bins or dumps.

Rockson Adofo