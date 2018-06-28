Ban On Importation Of Tilapia Worrying – Importers Association

The Importers and Exporters association of Ghana has expressed their dissatisfaction with Government’s decision to ban the importation of all Tilapia species and ornamental fishes from 1st July to the 31st of December later this year.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Developments has revealed that the six months ban is an immediate measure to help prevent and control Tilapia lake virus. The Tilapia lake Virus is a newly emerging virus associated with significant mortality with farm tilapia. There has been recorded cases already in Africa, Asia, as well as South America

The Importers and Exporters Association however wants Government to engage them because such a decision is going to affect them greatly.

Executive Director for the Importers and Exporters Association Mr. Samuel Asaaki Awingobit in an interview on Class FM today emphasized that it is big blow, as well as a challenging time for them to. He explains that particularly importers who have already placed an order of Tilapia that is already on its way coming into the country because all the stock upon arrival will be seized and burnt by the authorities.

He bemoans the fact that is no plan B which indicates that after the goods of an importer is seized and destroyed they are going to be compensated. He argues that people have gone for loans to engage in the importation of the goods and not going to be able to get any returns on the goods will make it impossible for them to repay those banks they took the loans from.

He further disclosed that there was no proper level of engagement with their association before the decision to ban Tilapia importation was taken and that has caused fear and panic among the importers.

Mr. Awingobit also challenged the Ministry of Fisheries to come out and declare whether they consulted with the Importers and Exporters Association to consult with them before taking the decision to ban the importation of Tilapia.

“Was there any prior discussion? Is there any plan B, do they have the intention of engaging the importers and exporters association to discuss some these issues?”, Mr. Awingobit asked.