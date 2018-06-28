Teenage mothers in Ashanti Region receive training to be self-reliant

Concern Life Foundation (CLF), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has supported more than 150 young women in Berekum Offinso in the Ashanti Region with economic empowerment training to enhance their living standards.

The day's training dubbed: "She Preneur" organized by CLF trained the participants in liquid soap, tie and dye, Cream, ointment, Antiseptic and Bleach(Parazone)

The beneficiaries, who were placed in two categories (Those young women between 15-19 and those between 20-25years who had given birth) received GHC 50 each and a start-up pack from the NGO to start the liquid soap making business.

Ms Lydia Alhassan, the Chief Executive Officer of Concern Life Foundation said "ShePreneur" is aimed at building and developing women through livelihood skill training and making the effort to train them on entrepreneurship and granting seed capital to serious and committed beneficiaries to put into practice the newly acquired skills.

She said the skills would also empower them financially and reduce child labour, sexual servitude, exploitation and human trafficking that had become the main stay among these girls.

Ms Alhassan said being self-reliant would also minimise the incidence of unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, early parenthood, maternal and child mortalities being recorded in the country.

Ms Alhassan said the project, running within the 10 regions of Ghana was expected to train 1000 women in livelihood skills.

"We have done Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo ,Greater Accra, Eastern and now Ashanti region and now over 794 women have been trained so far.

"The project also seeks to support over 10 women into apprenticeship training and so far nine women have been supported”.

"One physically challenged girl in Sandema was supported to learn tailoring, one girl victim of rape supported to learn smock weaving in Wa, Four girls who are two school dropouts and two teenage mothers were supported to learn hairdressing in Kintampo ,nine school dropout girl supported to learn hair dressing in Nmlitsa gonno,One teenage mother supported to learn tailoring in Oda and one teenage supported to learn hairdressing in Abofour", she said.

Ms Alhassan therefore called on benevolent organisations and other stakeholders to assist the foundation to roll out more robust and skill-oriented programmes to help to train more girls and women to improve their livelihoods.

Ms Mercy Danso, 15years teenage mother, a beneficiary expressed appreciation on behalf of her colleagues, adding that they would venture into the liquid soap training since its cost less to go into it as a business so they can also help their children.

CLF is a NGO that advances the quality of life of people by fostering sustainable development project and we have 7 projects running in Ghana.