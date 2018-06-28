Domestic Quarrel Leads To 2 Arrests

A domestic quarrel among neighbours in a community called Golokwati in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region has led to the arrest of two persons suspected to be involved in a 10-year-old murder incident.

The two, who are alleged to have murdered one Harmony Adoboe, have been identified as Josephine Keteku, believed to be the aunt of the victim, and Korsi Tsorgbe, an accomplice.

The said quarrel is reported to have occurred between one of the suspects, Josephine, and a supposed close friend. According to a resident, as the quarrel ensued, Josephine’s friend made some shocking statements accusing her of the murder of her niece 10 years ago.

Rumours of the exchanges went rife in Golokwati, leaving residents in shock, particularly when the decade-old-murder incident had been closed by the police for lack of evidence.

Having heard the murder incident, the police at Golokwati moved in to re-arrest the suspects on Thursday June 21, 2018 at about 9:00am, a week after the quarrel.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, the Hohoe Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Steven Boadu, said the arrest of the two had led to the resurrection of the case which was declared a dead case 10 years ago.

The two were quickly put before the Kpando Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 26 June, 2018. Josephine Keteku, who was said to be ill, was remanded in custody at the Hohoe Police, while Korsi Tsorgbe was remanded in custody at the Kpando Prison. They are to re-appear on 19th July, 2018.

Background

Supt. Boadu narrated that in 2008, Josephine Keteku and Korsi Tsorgbe were implicated in a missing person's case that was reported by one Amos Adoboe at Ve-Kolenu and Hohoe.

He said the victim, Harmony Adoboe, who had then completed Junior High School, got pregnant. For reasons best known to her, she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but her parents disapproved of her decision.

She then approached Josephine, her aunt, who then sent her to the second suspect, Korsi Tsorgbe, to terminate the abortion.

Unfortunately, the young lady is believed to have died in the process of terminating the pregnancy. Allegedly, the suspects buried her remains in a bush at night.

The parents filed a missing person's case with the police, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects but she denied any involvement. She was later set free because the police could not get enough evidence to push the case.

However, 10 years on, a quarrel between Josephine and a friend had revived the dead and forgotten murder incident.

Acting on intelligence, the police then moved in to arrest Josephine who broke down and confessed her involvement. She then led the police to arrest Korsi who also admitted to the offence and led the police to where they buried the victim.

The two are to re-appear in court on 19th July, 2018.

