Alarm Button Pressed for GM Foods

An Emergency Physician/Sonologist at the Sinel Specialist Hospital in Tema, Dr Boanerges Kwashie Nkosana Nartey, has advised against the consumption of Genetically Modified (GM) food products as they have the potential to cause cancers.

The medical practitioner said nearly 40 per cent of diet causes cancers, and called for intensive public education on GM foods.

Dr Nartey implored the public to be wary of processed foods like canned foods, hot foods in plastic bags and GM foods like alfalfa, flax, sugar beets, high fructose corn and non-organic synthetic vitamins.

He said most unlabelled canned foods and hot foods in plastic bags can cause some cancers and other health related issues, stressing that producers of GM foods no longer name their products but rather number them which deceives consumers.

In his effort to educate Ghanaians on the disease, Dr Nartey who also works at the King David Medical Centre in Accra has authored a book entitled: “Life Without Cancers Every Home Remedy.” He published the book in memory of his friend who died as a result of brain tumour from cancer.

The 27-chapter and 238-page book seeks to enlighten lay people on all the cancer-causing foods, cancer-fighting foods as well as certain proven cancer nutritional diet programmes.

The sonologist said cancer can be prevented but not entirely and added that our lifestyles also have a part to play in preventing the disease.

He urged men and women to conduct self-testicular and self-breast examination once every month and report signs and symptoms of cancer to qualified medical officers for help.

He also advised regular medical check-ups at least every three to six months, avoidance of alcohol consumption, smoking and regular exercises to keep fit.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi