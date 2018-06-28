La Youth Tells Gov’t To Release La Land Now Or Face Their Wrath

The Coalition of La Youth Association (COLA), has asked President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promise to assist the people of La to reclaim their lands which have been taken illegally by the military.

According to them, should the Presidency fail to address their concerns immediately, it will face their wrath before the Homowo celebration begins.

Addressing the press, Convener of the Coalition of LA Youth Association, Augustine Nii Amoah Nai, said the President should sanction the Defense Minister for his gross insubordination to the chiefs and people of La.

“The last straw that broke the camel's back was the one year anniversary that was organized by the military in honour of the late Major Maxell Mahama with a purported statue being erected on our land that does not belong to you in the first place. We want our land back now not tomorrow,” he said.

“We are also asking for full compensation and equity agreement between the people of La for all lands acquired by the government, we are also asking for total withdrawal of government interest in our beaches especially La Bamba Beach,” he said.

The President of the association finally stated that the press conference is the last notice they are given out and if no favourable response is received from the presidency they will have no other choice than to take things into their own hands.

In 2016, some aggrieved youth of the La Traditional Area accused the John Mahama government of neglecting Ga-Dangme people and allowing the Ghana Armed forces to illegally acquire their lands.

According to the group, “with the connivance of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Lands Commission, Ga-Dangme lands have been plundered in an unprecedented manner.”

