Togo's Political Actors Told To Sustain Progress Of Dialogue

By Ken Sackey, GNA Special Correspondent, Lome

Lome, June 27, GNA - Togo's political actors have been urged to refrain from all acts that could threaten the peace and stability of that country and the sub-region.

They should do everything to sustain the progress made through dialogue and consultation for peaceful settlement of the political crisis.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Guinean leader Alpha Conde, who are co-facilitating the inter-Togolese dialogue to bring enduring peace, asked that all sides acted in good faith and made concessions in the best interest of the people.

This was after holding mediation talks with the government and representatives of the 14 opposition political in Togo, on Wednesday.

A communique issued by both leaders, mandated by the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to help return calm to Togo, acknowledged the efforts that the political stakeholders had made towards a fruitful outcome of the dialogue.

They commended all the parties for the frankness and the sense of responsibility they exhibited, and applauded their willingness to work to ease the socio-political tensions and restore peace, harmony and national cohesion.

The two leaders asked that street demonstrations by both the opposition and government should cease during the dialogue process.

The security forces should carry out their law enforcement duties with professionalism, in compliance with Togo's laws.

Both Presidents praised the Togolese Government for 'appeasement measures already taken', and encouraged it to sustain the momentum, 'especially by releasing persons arrested during demonstrations'.

The Togolese Government should aim to guarantee the freedom of expression of demonstrators, as well as the security of property and persons.

The two Heads of State would examine in detail the various concerns raised by the political actors and submit a report at the next ECOWAS Summit.

The process to find a lasting solution to the Togolese political turmoil was initiated by President Akufo-Addo, after a nationwide anti-government protest last year.

Protesters held series of violent demonstrations last August to demand an end to the 50-year dynasty of the Eyademas.

They had been demanding constitutional reforms that would include term-limit for the President.

GNA