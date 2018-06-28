Ghana Post Ready To Digitise Its Operations

Ghana Post Company Limited on Wednesday said measures have been put in place to modernised and compete with emerging technologies such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and many more.

Ms Vida Odei Mireku, Principal Finance Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the rapid means of using social media was posing a great challenge to traditional means of sending and receiving messages.

She said post cards messaging, letter and other traditional means of sending and receiving messages had become obsolete, slow and almost lost its essence as compared to messaging on the social media because of the internet, which was fast and immediate.

She said Ghana Post was therefore exploring the possibilities of infusing technologies to its traditional operations to help send information from one person to the other within a fast period of time.

Ms Mireku said currently, the Government was also working hand in hand with the company to use digital address to register the identity cards for the citizens in the country and the management of Ghana Post was also concerned about the low patronage of the post stamps and post cards and willing to put measures in place to get back on track.

She said Ghana Post continued to undertake expanded postal network to viable areas and delegate non-viable areas to appropriate commissioned agents.

'We also have the mandate to introduce additional services to augment the traditional ones and promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence,' she said.

She said historically, Ghana Post commenced business in 1854 as the Post and Telecommunications Department of the Colonial Administration and was transformed into a Corporation in 1974 with the promulgation of the NRC Decree 311 of 1974.

The Telecommunications Division was carved out of the Corporation in 1993, leaving the Postal Division to be renamed the Ghana Postal Services Corporation, its enabling act being Act 505 0f 1995.

Ms Mireku said the Corporation was later incorporated under the Companies' Code (Act 179) in 1995 in line with the enactment of the Statutory Corporations (Conversion To Companies) Act 1993, Act 461; which required some State-owned Enterprises( SOE's) to become Limited Liability Companies; hence its current name Ghana Post Company Limited.

The Company has legal monopoly over the provision of the universal postal service; letters below 100 grams and provides postal, courier, retail, agency and financial services for its customers for profit.