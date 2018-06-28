Committee Establishes Basis To Investigate Ken Agyapong

The Privileges Committee of Parliament on Tuesday established that there is basis to investigate a complaint of contempt brought against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

He is alleged to have called members of the House 'useless and cheap.'

The Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, reported this to the House, on Wednesday June 06, and the matter was referred to the Committee.

Mr Sampson Ahi, MP for Bodi, confirmed to journalists that the Committee was convinced that there was a need to investigate the matter.

He added that both the witness and the contemnor would appear before the committee on July 2, 2018; for the contemnor to cross-examine the witness.