African Glorious Chorale To Celebrate Madam Grace Nartey

The African Glorious Chorale (AGC), a Non-Denominational choir has dedicated efforts to celebrate and honour Madam Grace Freda Nartey, the Proprietress of Cosmos School for impacting the community positively in diverse fields of endeavour.

A release signed by Mr Prince Oduro Yeboah, Administrator of AGC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the event dubbed 'Celebrating our Heroes" will take place on Sunday, July, 1 2018 at the Mount Sinai Methodist Church, Lapaz New Market (Kum Hotel Down).

Mr Oduro said the concert would be the second edition in the series scheduled to celebrate the 89 year old and promised to be a worthy celebration with anticipation to delight special patrons, benefactors and audience with wonderful ministrations.

The AGC-Ghana is a non-denominational choir with the objective of evangelising through music to unearth the musical talents in young people, contribute to the development of gospel music most importantly to impact lives to foster unity, love and peace through music.

The AGC has been in existence since 2011.