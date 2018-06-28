Businessman Becomes Agona West NDC Chairman

Mr Kofi Quist, a businessman has been elected as the Chairman of the Agona West Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 578 votes to beat three other contestants, Mr Twidanba Kwabena Sarpong, 499 votes, Mr Alex Yeboah, 168, and Mr Ebo Mintah, 29 votes.

Mr Seth Owusu Agyapong, the Vice Chairman was elected unopposed while Mr Emmanuel Korley, the incumbent Constituency Secretary retained his position with 721 votes to beat his contender, Mr Frank Yeboah, who polled 575 votes.

Mr Eric Gyemfi Odoom won the position of the Deputy Constituency Secretary when he polled 731 to defeat Nana Baffoe who had 535 votes, while Nana Duodu obtained 906 votes to beat Hajia Saratu Adam who had 370, for the position of Constituency Treasurer.

Mr Charles Abavitor won the position of Constituency Organiser with 596, when his contenders, Mr Victor Ekwam (aka Isaiah) had 574 votes and Mr Kofi Arhin (aka Lion) polled 108.

Hajia Fati Sulley (aka Big Time) polled 858 votes to win the Women Organiser position by beating Madam Georgina Osei who had 72 votes, while Madam Comfort Akuamoah polled 86 votes, Madam Jemina Otoo and Juana Boakye who had 41 and 25 votes respectively.

Mr Theophilous Adu-Mensah, former District Chief Executive for Gomoa West commended the winners and urged them to work hard to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.

He to rally behind the party and the new set of executives elected in the Agona West to ensure that the party become vibrant and attractive to win more supporters.

Mr Quist, the newly elected Chairman expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and other winners and pledged to unify the rank and file of the party for victory in 2020 Elections.