Parliament Throws Support Behind Fight Against Drug Abuse

Accra, June 26 GNA - Parliament has called for parents to live up to their responsibility to children to help them to say no to drugs.

They should properly supervise and shield them from bad peer pressure influence.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atebubu-Amantin, said this in a statement, presented on his behalf on the floor of the House by Mr. Collins Owusu-Amankwa, MP for Manhyia North, to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The theme for this year's event is 'Listen first-listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow health and safe'.

The day is used by member states of the United Nations (UN) to organize sensitization programmes to assist the people to have better understanding of the dangers and negative effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Mr Amoakohene reminded parents to be role models for their children - become good example to them.

It was important that they listened, investigated and acted promptly on any issues raised by the children.

They should create a relaxed family environment that would encourage the young one to open up when it came to matters relating to drugs and other immoral acts, their peers might want to introduce them to.

'When parents and their children become sensitive to each other's feelings, it will go a long way to build mutual trust and confidence' he added.

He asked that the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) should also be sufficiently resourced - financially and technically, to fight the drug menace.

He pointed out that drug abuse and trafficking had become a worrying trend for nations across the world with Ghana being no exemption.

Mr Amoakohene expressed concern about the growing misuse of tramadol by the youth and said this was deeply disturbing.

It was about time Parliament took the necessary steps to control and properly regulated over-the-counter-sale of drugs.

There was also an urgent need to pass the Narcotic Control Commission Bill to enable NACOB to become autonomous in the discharge of its mandate.

He suggested the setting up of anti-drug youth clubs in educational institutions.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Ranking Member for Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said Parliament and parents should stand together to fight drugs.