Rawlings: I’m Not Against Minority’s Concerns On Ghana Card

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has clarified that his decision to register for the Ghana Card, is not a call on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to disregard the position taken by the party and the Minority in Parliament on the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) registration process.

The former President in a statement described such claims as “spurious”

His statement comes barely a day after Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George suggested that the former President might have been misled to register for the Ghana card.

Kufuor backs use of voter ID for Ghana Cards

Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has specifically spoken against the decision to eliminate the Voter’s ID card as a form of identification for the issuance of the Ghana card.

Currently, the NIA only accepts a passport or a birth certificate as proof of citizenship per the law that regulates their work. Two Ghanaian citizens could also testify for those who do not have either a passport or a birth certificate.

The Minority in Parliament has mounted pressure on the NIA to include the voters ID card, but the NIA is adamant. As a result, they boycotted the registration for parliamentarians which has since ended.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday after he was registered, Mr. Kufuor said it is necessary for the voters ID card to be added as a form of identification.

“It should be added,” he said, explaining that “if voters ID card is not incorporated in this then when it comes to citizens going to make a government where would you be?”

“How would you say truly you also have power in your thumb to make or unmake a government? So voters ID card should be part of it,” he added.

Below is the statement from the former President

RAWLINGS URGES STAKEHOLDERS TO

RE-EXAMINE NATIONAL I.D. CARD CONCERNS

The attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to publications in sections of the media and on social media platforms insinuating that his decision to register for the National Identity card was a call to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disregard the position taken by the party and the minority in Parliament.

The office wishes to state that it is spurious to suggest that former President Rawlings made a call against the minority or the party.

The principle of Ghana having a valid Identity Card System is what the former President is committed to and he respects positions taken to ensure that the process is transparent and easily accessible to all.

The former President urges all stakeholders, especially the National Identification Authority and both the Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament to deliberate dispassionately on the concerns, many of which are legitimate, in a bid to bring sanity into our democratic process and ensure that all eligible Ghanaians benefit from the process.

Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)