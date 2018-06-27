African-American Educators Build Linkages With Ghana

A group of fifteen African American educators led by Professor Fredoline Anunobi have paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education in his office. The educators are in the country for a short term curriculum development project seminar. Members of the group who teach in K-12 schools across the USA are in Ghana for five weeks to familiarize themselves with Ghanaian and African culture, to enable them improve teaching and learning about Africa in their schools.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh welcomed them and hoped that their visit would lead to greater collaboration between African Americans and Africans on the continent.

Professor Anunobi said that the group is in Ghana to enrich their global perspective through increasing their knowledge of Africa, develop lesson plans and instructional strategies, train team members to be mentors and resource persons to disseminate Ghanaian/Africa-focused curriculum material and to establish an ongoing online resource for collaborative work between American and Ghanaian educators.

A member of the group Ms. Akosua Boateng said that the main activity of the project is an integrated and comprehensive programme of instruction, field study and cultural activities in Ghana.

The group also visited the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), to familiarize themselves with the role Government plays in creating greater access to tertiary education for all citizens. The CEO of the SLTF said that the Fund is currently putting strategies in place to ensure that the increased number of students who will need financial assistance for tertiary education, due to the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy are not disappointed.

Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah (left) Ms. Akosua Boateng And Prof. Anunobi

Sltf Ceo (left) With Some Members Of The Delegation