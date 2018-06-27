Minority Not Against Ghana Card Registration

The minority in Parliament are not against the registration of the National Identification Card known as the Ghana Card, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has revealed.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme, “Focus”, Mr. Fuseini stated that, “the registration exercise is a realistic platform that would get Ghanaians registered after several attempts by previous have failed.”

He continued that, the decision by the minority was a call for expansion of the documents required for the registration which necessitates the inclusion of the Voter ID card.

Mr. Inusah argued that, “The passport and birth certificate with all other documents raise presumptions of being infiltrated and therefore, the National Identification Authority cannot rule the Voter ID Card on the basis of presumptions infiltrated.”

Meanwhile, the head of training at the National Identification Authority, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu says the reactions of the minority towards the registration come as a shock.

According to him, the minority in the process of implementing the bills did not raise any issue concerning the documents, only for them to start the controversies when the registration exercise was about to start.

Mr. Adubu said “The National Identification Authority (NIA) is acting in accordance with Supreme Court’s ruling on the Abu Ramadan’s case in 2016.”

Before the 2016 elections, the Supreme Court has ruled that all citizens who use the National Health Insurance Card to register for the voter ID should be given the chance to re-register since that card has been pronounced invalid.

This he explains as “carrying mess from the electoral register to the National Identification Card system since the invalid cards have not been retrieved from the people.”