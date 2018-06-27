Anas Likely To Storm The Premises Of Oman FM For ‘Who Watches The Watchman’

Ace undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will this evening storm the premises of Oman FM at Madina in Accra to watch the premiering of a video to expose his deals.

The video, dubbed “Who watches the watchman” has been put together by maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Spokesperson of the Tiger Eye team, Latif Abubakar disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com’s Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy.

He indicated that, though Anas is yet to receive an invitation, he will still attend to prove to Ghanaians that he has nothing to hide.

“Anas will lead my team to watch “Who Watches the Watchman”. No one would be late at the event. Expect us at the event,” he stressed.

The “Who Watches Watchmen” video follows a 2-year investigations into football and politics dubbed ‘Number 12’ by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary has already led to the resignation of the President of the Ghana Football Association following his arrest by police over the use of the president Akufo-Addo’s name.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI were in Kumasi on Tuesday where they paid unannounced visit to the Holy Trinity Lutheran School.

It comes as a picture of a 3-year old nursery pupil dressed in a hood during the school’s Career Day went viral.

The team then travelled by air this morning to prepare ahead of time for the ‘Who Watches the Watchmen’ premiering.

Asked if he will storm the venue in his trademark hood, Anas will not respond directly except to say “just watch us”.

A member of the legal team for Tiger Eye PI, Sammy Darko in a Facebook post confirmed the attendance of the team at the premiering.

“8 pm today. It is who watches the watchman part 1& 2. Please don’t miss it. Anas will be there in person,” he posted.

Anas has however debunked media report that he is seeking a court injunction to stop the premiering of the much-anticipated video.

But speaking to Adomonline.com, Anas debunked the rumour adding that he and his Tiger Eye PI team will even be at the premises to watch the video.

“We have noticed that a report is circulating on social media saying that we are seeking a court injunction on Ken’s video. We have not sought any court injunction. In fact, I will be there to watch it myself today” he said.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong who has been hauled before parliament’s Privileges Committee has been involved in a public spat with Anas and his Tiger Eye PI since news of the ‘Number 12’ emerged.

He promised to premiere the video he has titled: ‘Who Watches The Watchman’ at the forecourt of Kencity Media, which operates Oman FM and Net2 Television at Madina in Accra.

Modus Operandi

The MP has been questioning the modus operandi of the journalist, accusing him of amazing wealth from through people he entraps.

Meanwhile, Tiger Eye PI has rubbished claims it is seeking court injunction over the premiering tonight.

A supposed court injunction going round on social media platforms claim Anas and his team has filed a writ at the Cocoa Court seeking to suspend the public viewing.