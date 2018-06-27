Mahama Samuel To Contest NDC National Deputy Communication Officer Position

Mr. Mahama Samuel, aspiring National Deputy Communication Officer,NDC

A young astute communicator, Mr. Mahama Samuel has declared his intention to contest for the National Deputy Communication Officer position of the NDC when the party opens nomination for the election of national executives.

“I have waited so long to announce my intention to run for office. From the North to the South, East to West, I hear the joyous calls for me to run as National Deputy Communication Officer. I intend to contest the position when the nominations are open” he said.

The aspiring lawyer believes the NDC, now in opposition needs effective communications outfit to propagate the vision of the party to the general public to vote them back to power come 2020 to continue their good works.

The position is currently occupied by Fred Agbenyo and it is not clear whether he will be seeking re-election but others have shown interest in the position.

Mr. Mahama believes he is the best man for the position because he is a grassroots person and also represents the interest of the youth in the party.

Mr. Mahama Samuel

Mahama Samuel, popularly called Socrates, was born in Damongo in the Northern Region of Ghana. He had his basic education at Word Miracle School Complex and proceeded to Ideal College for his Senior Secondary Education, where he read General Science as a course.

Currently, he is a student of Law at Kings University College. As a law student, he won several accolades including the Writer of the Year and also Most Extraordinary student of the year (with extraordinary qualities), all in May, 2016, at the end of year Law Dinner. In 2018, he was honoured with the Most Active Law Student of the Year Award.

He is a lover of knowledge and an avid writer. He has authored two books; one on gender equality (advocating for women’s right), which he titled “Recognising the Role of Women; a national duty”, and the other on African political history, which is currently undergoing a review for publication.

He is also a columnist at Ghanaweb, ModernGhana and other media outlets across the nation. He is an ardent communicator and mostly speaks on issues involving politics, culture, Religion, education and history. He is a political fanatic. Samuel Mahama is also a great advocate of Pan Africanism and has studied extensively on the subject matter.

He is currently on a journey to becoming a Lawyer and a politician, with a resolve of contributing his widow’s mite to the betterment of his nation.

As young as he is, he believes in youth development and has been a member of a number of youth groups in the past and present. He acknowledges that the youth stands in a position where the future looks forward to their efforts in order to thrive.