AMA To Begin Compulsory Registration Of ‘Borla Taxis’ In July

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), will be registering private tricycle waste collectors, also known as, “Borla Taxis”, as part of efforts to coordinate waste management.

The registration, set to start in July, is mandatory and also supposed to be free, the AMA said in a statement.

“As part of efforts to bring sanity into the operations of the Private Tricycle Waste Collectors popularly called 'Borla Taxis’ or ‘Aboboyaa’, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will begin registration of all operators from Wednesday 4th July to Tuesday 31st July 2018 excluding Sundays.”

“The registration will be done at various dump sites, waste transfer stations, AMA Waste Management Department at Kaneshie and other designated locations in the city,” the AMA said.

After the registration, “any tricycle operating within the AMA’s jurisdiction from August 2018 without the AMA embossment will be arrested and prosecuted,” the AMA warned.

This forms the latest move by the AMA to “achieve the clean Accra goal.”

There had been reports that some of the tricycles were dumping waste indiscriminately in some parts of Accra, especially along the Tema Motorway.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citinrewsroom.com/Ghana