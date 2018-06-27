Schoolchild Who Dressed As Anas On Career Day Gets To Meet The Real Anas Aremeyaw Anas In Person

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on Tuesday paid an unannounced visit to Holy Trinity Lutheran School at Kwadaso-Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The visit comes days after a photo went viral on social media of a 3-year-old girl from the school, who had dressed like the undercover journalist during the school's recent Career Day.

Anas and his Tiger Eye team were in the school to interact with pupils, particularly those who aspired to become journalists, as well as their teachers.

Anas hugged the little girl and whispered some kind words in her ears.

The pupils took their turns to ask him questions about how he does his work and why he decided to do it the way he is doing it.

He took his time to respond to all the questions.

He told the children he had had to cover his face "in order to stop the bad guys" from looking for him.

Mother of the 3-year-old girl, Afua Amponsah nearly shared tears, she said, she dressed her child to look like the journalist in order "to show support to Anas that he is doing a good job".

Meanwhile, authorities of Holy Trinity Lutheran School are full of praise for Anas for taking time to visit the school.

Manager, Henrietta Karikari, who is happy at the contribution of Anas to the nation's development, says it is the aim of the school to provide Christ-centered training to their pupils.

"We say a very big thank you to Anas and his team for making the effort to visit us. We really appreciate what you are doing for Ghana," Karikari added.