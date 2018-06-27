The Seed Funds Savings And Loans – A Catalyst To Economic Development

The Savings and Loans industry has become a major backbone in the sustenance and survival of SMEs in Ghana. The Seed Funds savings and Loans recognizes SMEs as the main engines for growth and development because of their significant contributions towards the country’s quest to promote economic growth and accelerate national development programmes.

SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) are very important to the growth of any nation. It is no surprise that developed countries enjoying a growing and booming economy attribute most of their achievements to a flourishing SMEs sector.

From a humble beginning, The Seed Funds Savings and Loans has braced the odd to emerge on the local scene, carving a niche for itself in the financial sector.

The Seed Funds is among the leading Savings and Loans companies in Ghana. Since its inception in 2014, the company has developed structures and strong pillars which have ensured their consistent growth thus placing it among the top tier brands within its category of financial institutions in Ghana.

Through highly professional business practices they have become a reference point for business excellence and a role model in the financial services industry despite the company’s relatively young age.

With about nine branches, The Seed Funds is expanding to meet the needs of increasing number of customers who would like to experience their customised products and services.

The Seed Funds’ ambitious growth is driven by the unique ‘possibility’ spirit: the special ethos that differentiates them from the competition. It defines their corporate culture and service philosophy. Embraced by every employee, possibility! Lies at the core of all their operations, ensuring each individual customer is treated with truly helpful and positive attitude.

Undoubtedly, the dominant success for the rise of The Seed Funds Savings and Loans can be attributed to the entrepreneurial, strategic and effective leadership of the Management Team.