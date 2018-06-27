NASPA Launches 8th Annual Mini Congress In Sunyani

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has launched its 8th Annual Mini Congress in Sunyani with a call on them to help in the fight against corruption.

The National President of NASPA, Mr. Allen Obeng Asare,in an interview with space 87.7FM,after the launched said corruption is a fraudulent conduct by those in power,typically involving bribery,”as service personnel we will do anything possible to fight the danger of corruption in the country.

“We are the future leaders of this country,so we should pledge to never adopt any corrupt path under any situations. We should also raise our voice against any unlawful of illegal activity that take place around” he told Service Personnel.

The purpose of the Congress was to address the executives on the achievements, challenges and some major activities of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

The 8th Annual Mini Congress which was under the theme" The Role of NSP in the fight against corruption" was attended by NASPA executives from all the 10 regions, Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafua,Regional Director of NSS,Prince KanKam Boadu, Krontihene of Sunyani, Nana Bofotia Boamponsem and Mr. Joseph Kyei Ankrah,the CEO of Next Level Consult.

“NASPA Secretariat will soon embark on an exercise to check corruption among service personnel in the country,Mr. Allen Obeng Asare stated.

Krontihene of Sunyani traditional Council , Nana Bofotia Boamponsem, thanked the national Service Personnel Association for choosing the right theme for the Right time.

“I am really happy for this theme,(”The Role of NSP in the fight against corruption") because corruption is the key issue every one is talking about in Ghana,so as a Service Personnel's you should do your best to preach against it by indicating the acts which lead to corruption to you people and also help the government in the fight against corruption”.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafua said corruption is everywhere even in the education sector, added that there are fake certificate holders in the various institutions that my outfit is work on it to fish them out.