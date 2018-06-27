Obengfo’s Bail Application Dismissed

An Accra High Court has dismissed a bail application for CEO of Advance Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

According to the court presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu, the application was premature.

Justice Dorgu explained in his ruling that the key evidence of the prosecution which is the autopsy was not ready, and the release of Dr. Andoh could influence investigations by the police.

Dr. Andoh is standing trial for the charge of murder, over the death of Stacy Offei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).

His lawyers, led by Jonathan Dzaisu, said the medical practitioner is unwell and needs urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, a cleaner at his facility who was also standing trial with Dr. Obeng-Andoh, Edward Amponsah, has been granted a 20,000 cedis bail by the court.

The Police arrested Dr Obeng-Andoh following the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at the facility.

He was also arrested in December 2016, over suspicions of malpractice after the Medical and Dental Council said it had received several complaints from some persons who had patronized the facility.

The Council closed down the facility in January 2017 over claims of illegal surgical procedures.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of 50,000.

