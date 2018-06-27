Freddy Blay Not Loyal, He Aided NDC To Attack NPP - Stephen Ntim Boy

Kofi Ameyaw, the spokesperson for NPP National Chairman aspirant, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has questioned the loyalty of the acting national Chairman of party, Freddy Blay.

Kofi Ameyaw, in an interview with Piesie Okrah on Power 97.9 FM stated that Mr Blay who is seeking to be elected as the chairman of the New patriotic Party (NPP) does not deserve to be in the highest office of the party because he gave enough space to the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign against the NPP in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

"What did Freddy Blay do to help the NPP that people want him to be our chairman? He did nothing to help the party to win power. He allowed the NDC To use his Newspaper, the Daily Guide, to campaign against the NPP...Centre spread was always propagating what the then president Mahama was doing," he said.

To him the popular "JM Toaso" slogan of the NDC was given more popularity through Daily Guide, a private newspaper owned by Mr Blay.

When told the newspaper was a business venture opened to all, Ameyaw retorted that the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who owns Net 2 television and Oman FM refused to give the NDC such opportunity to market their Candidate.

"You think Net 2 TV and Oman FM was also not in business? Why didn't they champion the NDC in the name of business? They did not do that but Freddy Blay gave the NDC a platform to trumpet their achievements... Is this the person you acknowledge as someone who helped the party to win power?" he quizzed.

Touching on the loyalty if Mr Ntim, Ameyaw said his candidate was part of the campaign team that touched base with the grassroots and campaigned to win Parliamentary seats that were traditionally for the NDC in some parts of the country. He mentioned the Atebubu Amantin, Krachi East, Sefwi Akontombra, Amenfi East and Prestea Huni Valley as the constituencies Mr Stephen Ntim helped snatch from the opposition NDC while Freddy Blay sat in his office doing virtually nothing.

He said Mr Stephen Ntim worked very hard to help bring the New Patriotic Party to power, saying "he was the coordinator for the settler community project" that won many seats for the NPP.

"Let's talk about specifics.What did Freddy Blay do? I know it is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who told members of the party in the U.S to adopt orphan constituencies. I also know the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] brought the idea of adopting a polling station. I know it is Nana Appiah of the State housing Corporation brought the idea of Loyal Ladies. What did Blay do specifically during the campaign?the fact that he was the chairman is not enough," he said.

To him, Freddy Blay did not introduce any new idea that helped the NPP to win power hence delegates should not vote for him, adding that he is bereft of ideas to manage the party.

The former deputy communications director for NPP in the U.S.A continued that Mr Ntim has, over the years, worked hard for the party for a very long time hence Stephen Ntim deserves to be voted for to steer NPP affairs.

He therefore appealed to delegates to vote for Mr Ntim to continue "his hardwork" that will retain the party in power for a long time.

Mr Freddy Blay, the then first vice chairman, was asked to steer the affairs of the NPP following the suspension of the then party chairman, Paul Afoko in 2015 by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).