Kufuor Grabs Ghana Card

On Tuesday, former president John Agyekum Kufuor became the second president to receive the first ever national identification card after president Akufo-Addo received his a few weeks ago.

The National Identification Authority staff, led by its Executive Secretary Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah, brought equipment to Kufour's home where they issued him with his national identity card.

After his details were taken by the registration officer, Mary Joyclyn Wellie, the former president took pictures with fellow staff. Members of his family and other staff members were also registered and issued with their Ghana cards.

