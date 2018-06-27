NDC Members Donate Cash

CASH DONATIONS from members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region saved the party from humiliation over the weekend.

On Saturday, the NDC constituency elections, aimed at electing the next executives to manage the affairs of the party in the constituencies was in great danger due to lack of funds to run the elections.

Yaw Barimma, who was aspiring for the NDC constituency chairman position at Bosomtwe, said some loyal members of the party in the area, had to donate money to help organize the elections.

The NDC headquarters in Accra had released GH¢ 5,000 to each of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region, including the Bosomtwe Constituency, to organize the important party elections.

The party members in the various constituencies had described the amount released as paltry; it didn't allow them to properly organize the elections as they would have wished.

This depressing situation accounted for the last minute cancellation of NDC elections in several constituencies in the Ashanti Region, which had cast a deep slur on the image of the largest opposition political party in Ghana.

Yaw Barima said the Bosomtwe Constituency members of the NDC also realized that the amount, which was released through the headquarters of the party, was woefully insufficient, for which reason they decided to support with their own money.

Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi on Friday, he stated that indeed the money that the party's leadership allocated for the polls was not enough. As a result, the party members decided to donate cash to save their beloved party from shame.

“We will not cancel the NDC elections at Bosomtwe Constituency because of lack of money just as it had occurred in some constituencies in the Ashanti Region “, he stated, adding that they love the NDC with all their heart.

According to him, the NDC had done a lot of good to them, especially when the party was in power, and it was time for them to also dig deep into their pockets to support the party.