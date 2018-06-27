Man Attacks Farmer And Raped His Daughter

THE POLICE in the Brong Ahafo Region have arrested a suspect, Godfred Amponsah, and are on a manhunt for another suspect.

The two suspects have been accused of severely beating a 42-year-old farmer, Ali Seidu, and rapping his 17-year-old daughter – a second year student of Mim Senior High at Atekyem near Sankore in the Asunafo South District.

The incident happened on 19th June, 2018, and the police are still looking for the second suspect whose identity is not yet known. Briefing DAILY GUIDE on the crime, the regional police public relations officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, said the complainant, Ali Seidu , a farmer and his daughter, Patience Akrugu, reported to the police at Kukuom that on the night of 19th June at about 11 pm when they were asleep, Godfred and another person armed with machete entered their room and subjected them to severe beatings, raping his daughter as well.

He said the suspects stole his GH¢ 609 and bolted. The suspects are believed to have come from Kojo Mankuji near Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the region. According to the police, investigations have begun and the suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations. He appealed to residents in the area to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the second suspect.