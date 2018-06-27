Dr Kwesi Aning Blames 'Failed' Police Council For Continuous Unprofessional Conduct

Ghana’s police service risks further plunge into incidents of unprofessional conduct by personnel unless the Police Council lives up to its task, security expert Dr Kwesi Aning has warned.

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Ghana says instead of championing crucial reforms at the Police Service, the Council has come to be characterised by demotion and promotion – often influenced by outside meddling.

“The Police Council over time has, since the time of Busia, has consistently failed to live up to the vision and the dream for which it was established. Until now, the Police Council or the Police Service itself sees the Police Council, and characterises it, as a promotion and demotion council. So there is a lot of things that those who are leading this transformation would have to look at,” he said on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Wednesday morning.

Dr Aning is also Clinical Professor of Peacekeeping Practice at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta.

His comment follows a video circulating on social media which seems to show a drunken police officer carelessly wielding an AK47 assault rifle on an Accra to Madina bound public transport.

The video cannot be independently authenticated by Myjoyonline.com , however, the viral video has elicited concerns over public safety and effective police supervision.

Before the video that went viral on Tuesday, the police had been embroiled in a plethora of abuse of citizens and unprofessional conduct.

A recent near death assault suffered by Ama Agyemang at the hands of some police officers in Kumasi remains fresh in the minds of many Ghanaians.

Ama, according to police, had engaged her mother in a heated exchange over a mobile phone, for which reason she (Ama) was placed in police custody.

When she was released, she allegedly confronted the officers who arrested her and was once again put in prison.

However, at the prison, Ageymang says she was handcuffed to a metal door where she was repeatedly beaten with an aluminium bar for hours.

Photos obtained by Joy News show severe injuries to her head, shoulder, neck, chest and legs. The photos also reveal what appear to be wilts formed from wires, which could have been used to beat her.

Not too long ago, Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu was brutally attacked by police at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters (CID). That case is still under investigation.

On the Super Morning Show Wednesday, Dr Aning condemned the systemic disregard for professional conduct by the agency tasked to maintain law and order, citing meddling as a major problem.

Investigations ongoing

Director-General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP David Eklu, says while there is no denying that the incidents of unprofessional conduct by service police is unfortunate, the police hierarchy is on a firm transformation agenda.

He said the Police Investigations and Professional Standards Unit (PIPS) is currently undergoing a total overhaul to deal with the incessant cases of police misconduct.

Making specific reference to the recent case of the drunken police officer seen wielding a gun, he revealed an investigation has been launched and pleaded with the public for patience.

“I have seen instructions from the top to the [Greater Accra] Regional Commander to immediately conduct investigations and I am very certain that he [Commander] will treat it with the seriousness that it deserves so that as soon as we are done we would have to clear the air on this issue,” he assured.

Background

The Police Council is the governing body of the Ghana Police Service and tasked with advising the President on matters relating to internal security.

Also, the constitution stipulates the setting up of Regional Police Committees in all the ten Administrative regions of Ghana. The Regional Police Committees advise the Police Council on matters relating to the administration of the Police Service in the region.

