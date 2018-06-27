Prophet Badu Kobi Sues Oxy FM Boss For Defamation

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sued the CEO of Oxy FM, Alfred Kwame Larbi, and two other media houses for defamation.

The prophet is accusing the broadcaster of making malicious and defamatory publications about him.

In a court document available to NEWS-ONE, Prophet Badu is praying the court to award damages and also get the defendant to retract the publication about him.

DJ Oxy of Oxy FM had allegedly said that the Prophet bribed him and asked him to align himself with him to destroy President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an earlier interview on Rainbow Radio, DJ Oxy claimed that Prophet Badu Kobi gave him a photograph of a man with a striking resemblance to President Akufo-Addo.

The purpose of the photograph was to publicly say that the man is an illegitimate son of President Akufo-Addo.

This was in exchange for favours, including a private jet from then President Mahama.

But Prophet Badu Kobi refuted the claims on Happy FM.

“I met DJ Oxy for the first time in 2017 so he couldn’t have met me in 2016 before the election. All he is saying are lies. When I met him the president had already been elected and sworn in. So how could I have had plans to cause the president to lose the 2016 election,” he reportedly said.

But to further clear his name of the allegations, he has gone to court to seek damages and get the defendant to retract their claims.