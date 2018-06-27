Guinness Wins Best Beverage Award

The 2018 edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) was held on Friday, June 22, with Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL's) widely acclaimed brand, Guinness, emerging as the Overall Best Beverage Product of the year.

Held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra under the theme, 'Inspiring Excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry,'this year's awards featured 11 categories, namely Honorary Awards, Spirit of the Year, Beer of the Year, Water of the Year, Fruit Juice of the Year, Energy Drink of the year, Carbonated soft drink of the Year, Cocoa/chocolate drink of the Year, Socially responsible company of the Year, Manufacturer of the year and product of the year.

Coca-cola Bottling Company Ghana Limited won three of the awards, namely corporate social responsibility firm of the year, soft drink of the year and manufacturer of the year.

Castle Bridge, a product of GIHOC Distillery Ghana Limited, was adjudged the spirit of the year while the Fruit Juice of the Year Award went to Blue Skies.

Storm Energy Drink produced by Kasapreko Ghana Limited emerged the Energy Drink of the Year during the ceremony.

Vitamilk won the Cocoa, Chocolate and Dairy Drink of the Year Award and Bel-Aqua won the Water of the Year Award.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing Manager of GGBL, Lebogang Babe, said that Guinness is a brand that prides itself with the celebration of everything truly Ghanaian.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, stressed the contributions of the food and beverage sector to national development and growth.

He observed that a lot of local manufacturers were migrating to the beverage industry, calling for a careful look at the positive impact players in the sector make to the society and their contributions to the Ghanaian economy.

About the awards

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organized by Global Media Alliance to celebrate and inspire players in Ghana's beverage industry.

It was first introduced in 2016 with the maiden ceremony being held in March 2017.

By Melvin Tarlue