Anas To Speak On Joy FM's Super Morning Show Tomorrow

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will be on the June 28 edition of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show , his first since the release of his latest documentary.

The documentary titled ‘When Corruption and Greed Become the Norm’ uncovered alleged corruption among the top hierarchy of Ghanaian football officials.

President of the Ghana Football Association has had to resign following the release of the documentary that shocked the entire nation.

The special show dubbed #AskAnas will take questions and contributions from viewers, allowing the masked journalist to give more details about the recent work and address the criticisms that have emerged following its release.

Anas will also speak on the standoff between himself and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong against whom he has brought a defamation suit.

The Tiger Eye PI head is seeking GHS25 million in damages for comments the MP made questioning his integrity and alleging corruption.

Tune in to the Super Morning Show Thursday – from 6am to 10 am – on Joy FM and listen to the hooded man live with host Daniel Dadzie.

