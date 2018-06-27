Defending Champions Prempeh College Ready For Action: Xavier, Accra Aca Going Home?

Defending champions Prempeh College begin their title defense in the National Science and Maths Quiz Wednesday evening.

The four-time winners will have to prove themselves against Upper West regional giants St Francis Xavier Senior High. who are seeking their first NSMQ title.

Prempeh College won the 2017 competition with a two point margin after runners up, St Thomas Aquinas gave them the scare of their lives in the final round.

On Wednesday, however, they face a different challenge not just to live up to expectation, but to fight for a seeded spot for the 2019 contest.

The opponents they come against have proven that they won’t be a walkover. St Francis Xavier won their prelims with an emphatic 47 points, putting down one-time winners and Eastern Region giants, Pope Johns Senior High and Seminary.

The third opponent Saviour Senior High, couldn’t win their prelims but they scored 37 points to make it as one of the 18 high scoring losing schools who were given a chance to qualify to the 1/8 stage.

With the spirit that both schools showed in their prelims, Prempeh College will need more than just history to defeat them.

They will have to be the ones who want it most otherwise they will join other giants like Achimota School and Bishop Herman College who had to bow out.

Prempeh College students jubilate after 2017 victory

Prempeh College’s bragging rights is not the only one at stake on Wednesday, Accra Academy has a point to prove in the first contest of the day against St Hubert Minor Seminary from Kumasi who are coming in as the seeded school.

Awudome SHS (AWUSCO) from Tsito in the Volta Region will have to play smart with a blend of caution to survive fight between the two elephants so they [AWUSCO] do not become the ground that suffer.

Accra Academy won their prelims with a 44 points against their challengers, St. Mary’s Boys’ SHS and Anlo Afiadenyigba SHS who had 28 and 6 points respectively.

AWUSCO on the other hand scored 31 points to place second in the prelims and their points was enough to make it as a high scoring losing school.

The other contest for the day features Aduman SHS vs St Mary’s Boys SHS vs Islamic SHS.

