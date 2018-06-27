H. E. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Is No More A Vice Presidential Candidate

Vice President Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on January 7, 2017, you ceased to be a running mate. You and your team ceased to be an opposition party. You're the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. This means you and your boss have the police CID, the BNI, Financial Intelligence Centre, the National Security and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at your service.

You're heading for the second year in office so we don't expect you to continue to level accusation of corruption against the John Mahama administration without announcing actions taken by your government on the issues. The security agencies I have listed above with the coercive powers of the state can help you to get to the bottom of every corruption scandal in this country.

What we want to hear from you and your government is the prosecution of the persons behind the so-called inflated contracts. So stop complaining like a member of the opposition party. Failure to prosecute the corruption cases you mention makes it difficult to believe whatever you say. It also makes you complicit in these acts of corruption because a king who does not punish crime commands it to be done.

Under the Vice President Dr. Bawumia who is calling for value for money in the award of contracts, his own communication minister and finance minister jointly awarded a dubious contract to Kelni GVG amounting to $178m, out of which $7.5m is already paid for no work done. Over 20 CSOs are challenging the contract. Franklin Cudjoe has written to the MoC to give them the contract documents. The ministry has said they can’t find the documents because the contract is dubious. What has the Vice President said about the refusal of Ursula Owusu Ekuful to give out the contract documents? Is this the same Vice President who is talking about value for money? What a double standard Vice President!

Sometimes it’s in the interest of the Vice President Dr. Bawumia himself to be silent. The same Vice President presided over a dubious contract of $2.5m for the 419 GPS, and when Ghanaians complained about value for money, he couldn’t take it in good faith. He had to clear his chest.

Again, under the same Vice President, his government allocated GHC132,000 (c1.32bn) as a unit cost for a mechanized borehole which PURC proposed to provide at a unit cost of GHC60,000 in 2016 but NPP protested against it and said it was inflated. Is this the kind of value for money that you seem to be preaching? Ghanaians are closely watching you and your super incompetent team.

Franklin Pediafo

(NDC PROFORUM).