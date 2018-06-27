Muslims Urged To Be Real Ambassadors Of Peace

Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer and Missionary in Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, has admonished Muslims worldwide to show supreme interest in bringing about global peace.

According to him, peace could not prevail without being tolerant and therefore encouraged Ahmadis to live by their motto of 'Love for All, Hatred for none', to promote peace, brotherliness and tolerance between people with diversified beliefs.

Mauvi Salih made the admonition at the second convocation ceremony of Jamia Ahmadiyya International Ghana, where 14 graduates from ten different countries passed out as Ahmadiyya missionaries.

'The Ahmadiyya community worldwide through its Supreme Head have been clamouring for peaceful co-existence among nations, world leaders and religious organisations since its inception,' he said.

He further urged them to take a cue from the message of the Ahmadiyya Community to be real ambassadors of peace and serve humanity worldwide to avoid a possible third world war.

These beautiful teachings, he said, must be portrayed by all because the world deserved nothing but peace, which Islam stood for.

He explained that the main purpose of Jamia Ahmadiyya was to prepare God fearing leaders who were well informed and take directives from a universal spiritual leader with the motive of disseminating peace.

The Ameer urged the new missionaries to continue to seek knowledge for them to fulfil their mission of spreading the message of Islam throughout the world.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, Supreme Head, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, in his message to the graduands delivered by Maulvi Salih encouraged them to intensify their standards of worship and recite the Holy Quran with deep insight and concentration.

'You must maintain your study of the books and commentaries of the Promised Messiah, so that your knowledge and understanding continues to increase and enhance,' he stated.

Mr Paul Essien, Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religions Affairs, noted that the peaceful and harmonious religious co-existence had brought about unified and solid society, which had contributed to the growth and development in various aspects of the economy.

Despite few challenges, he said, such peaceful co-existence must continue to create a sound mind as the Government made efforts to provide opportunities that ensured personal growth and development for all Ghanaians.

He commended the Ahmadiyya community for its efforts in complementing the Government in providing quality education and making it accessible to all.

"This school embodies and also indeed symbolizes the desire of the private sector to make contribution in ensuring that a greater number of people gain access to quality education. I am quite certain that assistance required to enhance private participation in the private sector will be provided," he stated.

Maulvi Fareed Ahmad Naveed, Principal of the Jamia Ahmadiyya International Ghana, said the institution existed to train the youth in the beautiful teachings of Islam, which many Muslims of today had forgotten.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA