Prisoners of war during the Second World War were used for experiments by the Japanese armed forces

How America acquire knowledge from Germany and Japan is the sequel of BIOLOGICAL WEAPON RESEARCH BY JAPAN. The allies passed sentences on Japanese military and politicians of war crimes in the International Military Court in the Far East. Japan's biological warfare was no the subject of these cases.

This did not seem contentious, and it was never explained officially in detail. Scientists who had senior positions in Japanese biological warfare programme made known their knowledge to the USA and remained unpunished.

Experiments on USA prisoners of war in captivity whom the US government is obliged under law to prosecute were not avenged. The Japanese biologist, S Miura, who already thoroughly involved in Infectious Anemia of Horses research during the war, was able to continue his studies in Tokyo after the war without a problem.

The name Miura kept cropping up in the sixties when reference was made to the Virus of Infectious Anemia of Horses and studies like, for example, the re-inoculation of equine infectious anemia virus into horses after passage through mice.'

The US researchers still acknowledge the exceptional interest of the Japanese colleagues in the virus even in the seventies, which, from an economic aspect was becoming more and more significant.

What was now predominantly researched were fundamental issues and all the data on virus-antibody-reactions originated almost exclusively from one laboratory in Japan.

Robert Gallo, who first described immunodeficiency viruses in humans under the designation of HTLV-I, stated the agent existed in Japan, specifically in Hokkaido. In Hokkaido live people who were designated as Ainu and subjects of racial discrimination.

The retrovirus, according to Gallo, in his report published in 1986, could possibly remain concealed in the patient's body for 40 years, following an infection during childhood. The infection with HTLV-I would, consequently, have taken place during the forties and must have been the subject of observations.

In 1963, a responsible Japanese researcher indicated mass-infection with Virus Infectious Anemia of Horses in Japan: "A very probably mode of human infection with EIA would be an injection of antidiphteria serum or other biologic product derived from infected horses not known to be infected with EIA at the time of bleeding."

"Since the physicians in Japan have taken little interest in EIA, no case of possible infection has been reported. It is, therefore, very difficult to elucidate the actual state of EIA infection among the Japanese. Great attention must be paid, however, to this disease as a potentially important health problem of that nation."

Traces of retroviruses were left in Japan. The Japanese suffered from diseases at a very early stage, which was later designated as Aids. In Canada, in the year 1945, a woman from Japan suffered from the Aids disease Pneumocystis carinii-pneumonia.

Mentioned under the heading "Aids can occur without HIV: a pointer to Virus of Infectious Anemia of Horses." In 1945, Peters, who was of German origin, wrote that the veterinary institute in the Washington DC was injecting horses with human blood, where anemia of unknown origin was suspected.

Readers of this article interpreted this as an offer to have their blood tested without evidence in those cases. The chief veterinary surgeon of the USA military government in Germany, Colonel F.A. Todd, reported his own observations which he made concerning the knowledge and experience in matters of anemia in horses in the USA occupied zone.

The German-Czechoslovakian veterinary surgeon, F. Kral, who had already written about EIAV-infections in human beings in the 30's, joined the staff for Infectious Anemia of Horses research project at the University of Pennsylvania in 1948, at the instigation of the former brigadier general R.A Kelser.

Kelser was expert for arbovirus. These are spread by insects and therefore, of significance for biological warfare. As to the goal to which the project was oriented, Kral at that time stated that for "for transmitting this disease to man," the essence was the "variation in virulence of the anemia virus."

This objective could be achieved by cultivating more aggressive virus or by "predisposing influences."