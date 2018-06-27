Presidential Commission Proposes Creation Of More Regions

A Commission of Enquiry set up by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider calls for the creation of new regions has recommended the creation of four more regions out of the existing ten.

The Presidential enquiry submitted its report to the President on Tuesday and backed petitions to create the Western North, Oti, Savanah and Brong East regions from existing ones.

The nine-member commission led by Justice Brobbey was tasked last year to solicit views of people in the areas where proposals for the creation of new regions have been made.

Government is expected to issue a white paper on the Commission’s report paving the way for a referendum.

However, Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey reports Tuesday from the Jubilee House, where a short ceremony was held to hand over the report to the President, that a date for the referendum has not been set.

Background

Since 2017, the Commission had been touring the whole country to get the views and suggestions from residents in the need to create new regions or do otherwise.

The governing New Patriotic Party had campaigned on a to create new regions from the Brong Ahafo, Western, Northern, and Volta Regions.

Although there were some agitations against the creation of the new regions, especially in the Volta Region, the process was generally peaceful.

For the regions to be created, 50% of residents in the proposed areas where the regions are to be created would have to vote "yes."

The proposals for additional regions to be created from the existing ones are aimed at facilitating development and fast-tracking the decentralisation of the governance process.