Show Us Your Face--Excited School Children Tell Anas Aremeyaw

There was amazement as all activities at the Holy Trinity Lutheran School at Kwadaso in Kumasi came to a halt when Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, paid a visit to the school.

Both the school pupils and their teachers rushed to catch a glimpse of the much-talked about journalist, whose name has become a household one.

Anas was in the school to meet a three-year-old pupil of the school who has been aspiring to become an undercover journalist.

A recent image of the girl went viral on social media platforms and revealed how she had fallen in love with the journalist who uses a hat and beads to disguise himself each time he is making a public appearance.

The Nursery one pupil, Genesis Amankwah, decided to dress like the investigative journalist to attend the Career Day the school organized on Tuesday.

Mother of the girl, Madam Afia Amponsah, said the motive for dressing her child like the investigative journalist was a way of supporting the good work Anas was doing.

She revealed that her child has been playing the role of an investigative journalist at home as she reports her to the husband and the landlord.

“I prayed as usual and dressed her like Anas and brought her to school. I cried when I saw Anas in the school today because the motive was not to let him come to Kumasi” she added.

One of the pupils, who had the opportunity to speak to Anas boldly asked him to unveil his mask.

Anas, however responded and said he will remove the mask on his next visit to the school.

Other pupils who later spoke to Citi News said they had put in a request through their teachers to tell the ace Investigative Journalist to remove his mask so they can know his real identity.

The pupils expressed their excitement for seeing Anas for the first time.

While some of them described his appearance as scary, others said he looked handsome behind his veil.

The controversial journalist, who later addressed the pupils at the Career Day event encouraged them to take their studies seriously to become useful to the society.