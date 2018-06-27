Another Row Hits Cylinder Recirculation

Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA), has threatened a lawsuit against the government if it fails to reach a consensus with all stakeholders on the Cylinder Re-circulation Model.

Speaking to Citi News after an executive meeting, Nicholas Issaka Agbana, an executive member, said “we are doing advocacy. We have sent a petition to the highest authority. We are seeing what happens; if all that fails, we will go to court.”

After pulling out of consultative meetings ahead of the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Policy, the association’s members later went on strike in May.

Aside from concerns over the loss of jobs, the association has complained that proper stakeholder consultations were not carried out as the operators were not engaged on the policy.

As part of the module, gas cylinders will no longer be filled up as gas retail outlets, but cylinders will be bought from distributors already filled when they go empty.

Mr. Agbana acknowledged that the strike took a heavy toll on consumers and was something they would like to avoid.

“The severe impact we had on consumers, we don't want to repeat strikes. We really don't want to go back to strikes,” he said.

But without any compromise from the government, Mr. Agbana said the association will take legal action.

“We believe that if the government is open-minded about this, we will come out with a better alternative than this. We hope we never go on any strike. But like I said, court action is our next line if there is no consensus on this.”

According to the NPA, existing LPG stations would be classified into low and high risks based on their deficiency in meeting required safety standards in an ongoing risk assessment.

Those found to be high risk will be converted into filled cylinder retail and distribution outlets.

Those found to be low risk would be dedicated to the supply of autogas only, but with improved safety standards.