How The Dutch Vaccination Rate Drastically Decreased

In December 2014, a measles outbreak began at Disneyland in Orange County, California. The outbreak eventually sickened 111 people in California and spread to six other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

California quickly became notorious for its high number of vaccination skeptics. Yet, this outbreak is not simply the result of a few outspoken “anti-vaxxers” but is part of a more general trend of increased distrust over the use of mandatory vaccinations.

According to official figures, measles was eliminated in 2000, but cases have been climbing in recent years even amongst vaccinated children. Also, the Centers for Disease Control CDC, the Dutch National Institute of Health RIVM, guided by the Dutch media, these vaccines have been used safely and effectively for decades.

So why is the public now increasingly skeptical of mandatory school vaccinations? Is it also because vaccinated children catch diseases of which they are vaccinated against?

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta

One possible source for this decreasing trend is that as vaccination rates have fallen, so have civic engagement and public trust in the government, the medical profession and...., the Media.

In some American states, the decline has been dramatic. In California, the number of kindergarten-aged children who have failed to complete all their recommended vaccinations has gone up significantly in the last five years.

The majority of parents in the U.S. still have their children vaccinated on schedule. But there is a small minority who refuse vaccines altogether or choose some vaccines and not others or want a different schedule.

Opponents of vaccines against diseases like measles are simply on the “wrong side,” says CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a doctor working for Ted Turner, CNN Founder, a man like Bill Gates, who sponsors global depopulation.

At the same time, Gupta is the voice of the media, pharmaceutical shareholders, the Government and the pharmaceutical industry.

Figures according to American CDC 2014

Ninety-five percent of children in kindergarten have had vaccines for preventable diseases, including two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. But that figure is not spread evenly across the country.

82% of children in Colorado have had the two-dose MMR vaccine that doctors say is necessary. In Mississippi, virtually all children in kindergarten (99.7%) are vaccinated.

26 states have not reported meeting a government target of 95% coverage for MMR. Why do some parents opt out? They're more likely to have vaccine safety concerns and to perceive fewer benefits associated with vaccines, a study found despite the scientific evidence and debunking of a study that suggested vaccines could trigger autism.

Most of these parents do believe vaccines are necessary to protect the health of their children. But many also believe their children could suffer from the vaccines themselves as was published by Public Health Reports, the official journal of the U.S. Public Health Service, in 2011. It was also found that among parents who delay and refuse vaccines;

70% say they believe the vaccines are necessary to protect the health of their children (compared with 96% of parents who vaccinate)

63% say they fear their children could have serious side effects (compared with 31% of parents who vaccinate).

57% say they have concerns about autism.

78% say they believe children get too many shots.

There's also more mistrust of the medical community among those who don't vaccinate. While 95% of parents who vaccinate said medical professionals in charge of vaccinations have their children's best interest at heart, 77% of parents who delayed and refused vaccines agreed. But the parents of the unvaccinated are wealthier, educated and insured.

The latest figures haven't been published yet but signals provided by insiders of the National Institute of Health show the decreasing of the vaccination rate will continue.

The Public Health Reports study; “Unvaccinated kids are more likely to be”:

• Wealthier on average, with annual incomes more than four times the poverty level

• Non-Hispanic white

• Married couples in English-speaking households

• Educated, with college degrees, and covered by private health insurance.

But what the Public Health Reports didn't mention was the fact that those people also are more educated and able to discover the danger of vaccines....!

Why we trust the establishments in charge less and less?

It is not just our trust in people that have decayed, but also social institutions. In 1964, 77% of the population said that they had trust that those in the federal government would do what was right; by 2014, this number had fallen to 24 percent.

The same trend can be seen in trust for the medical profession. Research shows that in 1966, 73 percent of the population trusted the leaders of the medical profession; by 2012, this has fallen to 34 percent, and less than one-quarter (23 percent) of the population has confidence in the U.S. health care system as a whole.

This lack of trust puts the U.S. near the bottom among industrialized nations; in terms of trust in doctors, the U.S. ranks 24 out of 29 countries surveyed.

Distrust of the governments worldwide is one of the main arguments of the anti-vaccination movement. Another argument is exposing the truth about medical experiments and contaminated vaccines as we have extensively published on our health blog Secrets of Aids and Ebola Facts Journal.

The anti-vaccination movements become stronger and stronger and are followed by millions of those who are concerned worldwide.

Dutch National Institute of Health; “It is dramatic”

The number of Dutch vaccination against cervical cancer has decreased by 15 percent in two years. The National Institute for Health and the Environment calls this development "dramatic." RIVM that may fall almost eighty deaths annually because many people are not vaccinated.

Of the Dutch who received an invitation in 2017, for a vaccination against cervical cancer, more than half did not show up. Only 45.5 percent were vaccinated against HPV last year, the virus that causes cervical cancer. This is shown by new figures about participation in the National Vaccination Program in 2017.

The head of the National Vaccination Program Hans van Vliet calls the number of people who participate in the vaccination against cervical cancer 'shockingly low'. This dropped from 61 to 46 percent in 2 years.

In the space of two years, participation has decreased by 15 percent. The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment is seriously concerned about the significant decline that is taking place throughout the Netherlands.

Signals about Dutch vaccination figures of 2018 are that the decline will continue

The first signals about 2018 are that the decline will continue. According to the vaccination expert, it is high time that Dutch people realize how severe cervical cancer is and that the vaccine can help.

“It is dramatic that by all sorts of wrong ideas, diseases remain that can be prevented very well,” Van Vliet emphasizes. “Cancer is a terrible disease. We have a good working vaccine against this, which you offer for free, and people do not use it anyway.”

Of course, Van Vliet will never mention the fact that Aids is caused by contaminated vaccines and he will never study our scientific research because it doesn't fit with the pharmaceutical establishment and shareholders.

The most important reason for women not to be vaccinated against cervical cancer or to doubt this is shown by concern about possible side effects of the HPV vaccine, such as chronic fatigue. But these concerns are not supported by research. From many tens of thousands of data collected since the vaccine is available, it appears that the drug is safe.

The ultimate consequences of skipping the vaccination offered in the Netherlands to 14-year-olds are large according to the RIVM. Every year about 200 Dutch people die of cervical cancer, of which 140 per year can be avoided with vaccines, explains the vaccine expert at RIVM. About iatrogenic diseases caused by vaccines, the RIVM remain in silence.

Meanwhile, due to the sharp decline in two years, the Netherlands is plunging down on international rankings.

But despite all the aforementioned reasons, decreasing of vaccination rates will not happen in Australia because the Australian government forces people to vaccinate their children, otherwise, the penalty will be; expelling from work and children will not be allowed at school, children day-care centers or kindergartens.

However, Australian politicians, one day you will be prosecuted and made accountable for iatrogenic diseases caused by contaminated vaccines, corruption and medical crimes as described on our health blog Secrets of Aids and Ebola Facts Journal.